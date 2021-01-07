President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP
President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP

Banking & Finance

Business /  Companies

Explainer |
How Donald Trump has targeted Chinese companies with executive orders, sanctions

  • President Trump has used sanctions, tariffs and blacklists to target Chinese companies
  • A variety of last-minute actions seem designed to tie his successor’s hands on future China policy

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Cheryl HengChad Bray
Cheryl Heng and Chad Bray

Updated: 7:30am, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP
President Trump President Trump has issued more than 200 executive orders since 2017, far more than the last three presidents did in their first terms. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE