WuXi Biologics, China site. Photo: Handout
Pharmaceuticals
Global investors swoop in on WuXi Biologics shares as owner trims stakes in worlds largest post-IPO disposals
- Nearly 142 million shares changed hands on Tuesday, almost triple the average daily volume last year, led by sale of stake by Biologics Holdings
- Waiting in the wings to pick up Biologics’ shares were institutional investors including JPMorgan Chase and Los Angeles-based Capital Group
