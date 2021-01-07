Employees wearing face masks are seen next to a Baidu AI robot, in front of a sign of Baidu at the company's headquarters in Beijing on May 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Baidu picks CLSA, Goldman for a Hong Kong secondary listing that may raise at least US$3.5 billion, sources say
- Baidu could sell about 5 per cent to 9 per cent of its share capital, meaning the offering could raise at least US$3.5 billion based on its latest market value of almost US$70 billion
- More banks could be added and details of the offering including timing and size are subject to change, according to people familiar with the matter
