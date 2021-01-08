Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in March 2020 in Washington DC. Photo: AFP
Tesla
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world’s richest person as Tesla stock outpaces all S&P 500 rivals
- Tesla stock jumps in new year while Amazon slips, extending its superb run in 2020 as the best performer among S&P 500 Index members
- Musk has added US$165 billion to his fortune in the past year, probably the fastest bout of wealth creation in history
