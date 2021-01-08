Sinopec produced over three million tons of hydrogen from its oil refineries in 2019, around 14 per cent of the nation’s total. Photo: Bloomberg
Fossil fuel giant Sinopec teams up with solar firms on ‘green hydrogen’ projects to help China on path towards carbon neutrality
- The transition to hydrogen energy should help Sinopec weather the eroding competitiveness of fossil fuels as global policy shifts towards tackling climate change
- Areas of cooperation include the build-up of a green hydrogen supply chain, and using Sinopec’s fuel stations network to distribute green hydrogen
