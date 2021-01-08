An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout
An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout

Energy

Business /  Companies

Ship orders slump as owners dither over ammonia, hydrogen, biofuels or electrification to replace marine bunker fuel

  • Ammonia, hydrogen, biofuels and electrification are some of the many contenders to power the world’s future merchant fleet, but most are only in the trial stage
  • With the life of a commercial ship averaging around 20 years, opting for a technology that doesn’t take off could be very costly

Topic |   Energy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:37pm, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout
An undated photograph of the CMA-CGM Group's 23,000-TEU container ship Jacques Saade, which is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), at the Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE