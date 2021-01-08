The search giant’s diversification into the smart EV sector will will not come as a surprise to many. Photo: Reuters The search giant’s diversification into the smart EV sector will will not come as a surprise to many. Photo: Reuters
Chinese search giant Baidu jumps into the smart electric car fray, teaming up with Geely Auto to take on Tesla

  • Baidu, which already runs a huge open-source autonomous-driving platform, plans to use Geely’s production and development capabilities, according to sources
  • It joins a crowded field of Chinese carmakers backed by tech giants racing to challenge the dominance of Tesla

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:38pm, 8 Jan, 2021

