Electric cars
Chinese search giant Baidu jumps into the smart electric car fray, teaming up with Geely Auto to take on Tesla
- Baidu, which already runs a huge open-source autonomous-driving platform, plans to use Geely’s production and development capabilities, according to sources
- It joins a crowded field of Chinese carmakers backed by tech giants racing to challenge the dominance of Tesla
