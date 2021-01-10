The latest ET7 on display at NIO House on Tianfu Avenue in Chengdu, China on January 9, 2021. Photo: Daniel Ren
China’s EV war: Tesla faces a rival with a record 621-mile range as NIO’s ET7 electric car raises the ante in world’s largest market
- The Standard Edition of NIO’s ET7 electric car, with a price tag of 448,000 yuan (US$69,184) before subsidy, has a range of 500 kilometres using a 70 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack
- The Premier Edition can go as far as 700km on a 100 kWh battery while the Extended Edition has a stated range of 1,000km using a 150 kWh battery
