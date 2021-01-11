Employees install batteries onto an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) during a media tour of the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, in December 2020. Photo: Bloomberg Employees install batteries onto an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) during a media tour of the Nio production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, in December 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese parts suppliers ride Tesla-powered electric-car boom as top battery maker surpasses Bank of China, Midea, PetroChina in size

  • Contemporary Amperex has returned 424 per cent over the past 12 months, making it the eighth largest listed company in China by market value
  • Others in the Tesla ecosystem have seen less than stellar performances amid concerns about margins, analysts say

Daniel Ren
Updated: 12:23pm, 11 Jan, 2021

