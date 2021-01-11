The US$13.6 billion Tracker Fund, Hong Kong’s largest exchange-traded fund or ETF, will stop adding new investments in sanctioned stocks to comply with a US executive order. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tracker Fund, Hong Kong’s biggest ETF, to stop new investment in stocks sanctioned under US executive order
- The city’s HK$105.3 billion ETF will stop new investments in stocks sanctioned by US executive order, according to filing
- Tracker Fund owns stakes in China Mobile and China Unicom in its portfolio, which aims to replicate the performance of the Hang Seng Index
