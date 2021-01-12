Global funds trim their holdings as US-China tensions escalate in the final days of Trump presidency with an investment ban on companies linked to China’s military. Photo: AP Global funds trim their holdings as US-China tensions escalate in the final days of Trump presidency with an investment ban on companies linked to China’s military. Photo: AP
US-China relations

Business /  Companies

BlackRock joins global funds in divesting Chinese telecoms stocks as US sanctions kick in

  • iShares ETFs have adjusted and will continue to be responsive in accordance with treatment of securities impacted by recent US sanctions
  • BlackRock was the second-largest holder of China Telecom shares and owned minor stakes China Mobile and China Unicom, as of last week

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:00pm, 12 Jan, 2021

