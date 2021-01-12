Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP

Stocks

Business /  Companies

Elon Musk fans set off a sixfold surge in the wrong stock after Tesla’s chief executive told Twitter to ‘use Signal’

  • The share price of Signal Advance rallied by more than 5,100 per cent in three trading days after Elon Musk wrote on Twitter
  • Signal Advance, based in Rosharon, Texas, is a medical devices company

Topic |   Stocks
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:28pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE