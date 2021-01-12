Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Stocks
Elon Musk fans set off a sixfold surge in the wrong stock after Tesla’s chief executive told Twitter to ‘use Signal’
- The share price of Signal Advance rallied by more than 5,100 per cent in three trading days after Elon Musk wrote on Twitter
- Signal Advance, based in Rosharon, Texas, is a medical devices company
Topic | Stocks
Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide near Berlin on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP