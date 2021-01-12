The Nikkei stock index on display at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo on November 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters The Nikkei stock index on display at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo on November 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Asian hedge funds swoop in on shares of China’s sanctioned telecommunication operators, lured by dividend payouts

  • Long Corridor Asset Management is one of at least four Asian hedge funds that bought shares of sanctioned Chinese telecommunication operators, trading against a market sell-off
  • China Mobile offered a 7 per cent dividend yield and China Telecom 6 per cent, greater than the MSCI World Index yield of about 2 per cent

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:35pm, 12 Jan, 2021

