The Nikkei stock index on display at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo on November 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
US-listed Chinese stocks
Asian hedge funds swoop in on shares of China’s sanctioned telecommunication operators, lured by dividend payouts
- Long Corridor Asset Management is one of at least four Asian hedge funds that bought shares of sanctioned Chinese telecommunication operators, trading against a market sell-off
- China Mobile offered a 7 per cent dividend yield and China Telecom 6 per cent, greater than the MSCI World Index yield of about 2 per cent
