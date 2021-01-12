Alibaba’s offices in Shanghai. The e-commerce giant, along with rival Tencent, leads Chinese companies on the inaugural Hurun Global 500 list. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent, Alibaba among top 10 most valuable firms globally, with Chinese companies making up 10 per cent of Hurun’s inaugural list
- The Chinese companies on inaugural Hurun Global 500 list added US$2.2 trillion in value last year, growing by 73 per cent
- Covid-19 fuelled an already powerful technology boom, says Rupert Hoogewerf
