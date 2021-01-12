An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang
An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang

Autos

Business /  Companies

Xpeng’s US$1.98 billion credit line from state-owned banks suggests China is throwing weight behind leading electric vehicle firms

  • Company secures credit from Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Citic Bank and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank
  • Expect more loans will be extended to top electric vehicle companies: industry observer

Topic |   Autos
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:05am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang
An Xpeng factory in Guangdong province. The credit line suggests China is ramping up support for leading EV players. Photo: Iris Ouyang
READ FULL ARTICLE