This handout image obtained on January 12, 2021, courtesy of Cadillac/General Motors shows Cadillac in its recent product blitz derived from GM’s future EV platform, as GM announced that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move towards an all-electric future. Photo: Cadillac/General Motors / AFP
Electric cars
General Motors is doubling down on its push into electric vehicles with luxury and commercial models to take on tech start-ups
- The carmaker said it’s creating a wholly owned company called BrightDrop that not only supplies battery-powered vans but also offers fleet-management services
- GM showed two futuristic Cadillac EV concepts and gave a peek at multiple vehicles from other brands in its CES presentation, including a red Chevrolet battery-powered pickup
