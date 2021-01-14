The number of domestically-developed new drugs approved for marketing has been creeping up each year, the conference heard. Photo: Shutterstock
Reform has unleashed Chinese drugs innovation boom, though some pharma firms may not survive under intense price pressure, industry leaders say
- Sales of newly developed medicines, or novel drugs, could more than triple to 960 billion yuan in the eight years to 2025, according to forecasts
- Price pressure could spell the end for drug makers that fail to innovate, an industry conference hears
