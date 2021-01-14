A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Transport and logistics
Japan’s carmakers cut output as competing demand by gadgets amid Covid-19 lockdowns lead to global shortage of silicon chips
- Toyota is cutting the production of its Tundra pickup truck in San Antonio, Texas by 40 per cent due to a shortage of chips
- Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Suzuki all said their production had been affected by the shortage of chips
