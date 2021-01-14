A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters
A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters

Transport and logistics

Business /  Companies

Japan’s carmakers cut output as competing demand by gadgets amid Covid-19 lockdowns lead to global shortage of silicon chips

  • Toyota is cutting the production of its Tundra pickup truck in San Antonio, Texas by 40 per cent due to a shortage of chips
  • Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Suzuki all said their production had been affected by the shortage of chips

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:36pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters
A Lexus ES sedan coming off Toyota’s plant in Miyawaka city in southern Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on July 6, 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE