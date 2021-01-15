A Geely factory in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. As more established players and new entrants form partnerships, the former will focus on the assembly of EVs, while the latter provide new technologies. Photo: Xinhua
In China’s EV war, here’s how tech giants will shake up the world’s biggest auto market
- The ultimate goal for next-generation cars is autonomous driving, because of which Internet of Things and artificial intelligence have assumed great importance
- Beijing could define the future of mobility, given the enormous amount of resources it is pouring into the EVs sector
