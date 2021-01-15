A stall offering pastry at Kam Wah Cafe in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong on September 11, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong A stall offering pastry at Kam Wah Cafe in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong on September 11, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Arbitrator’s eBRAM offers quick mediation of contractual disputes for HK$200 as Covid-19 roils Hong Kong’s small businesses

  • The non-profit Electronic Business Related Arbitration & Mediation (eBRAM) centre handles disputes of less than HK$500,000 (US$64,500) in value for a HK$200 fee
  • The government-backed arbitrator aims to settle each case from mediation and arbitration to a verdict within six weeks

Peggy Sito
Updated: 7:32pm, 15 Jan, 2021

