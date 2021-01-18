A technician works with genome samples at a lab of the biotech company in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Top JPMorgan banker sees steady supply of Chinese health care IPOs, even as investors flag valuation concerns
- Chinese companies and investors raised US$18.3 billion from 77 new and secondary listings globally last year, according to Refinitiv
- It is debatable whether record-high valuations can hold as investors chase a scarce supply of targets, says Fang Min of Warburg Pincus
