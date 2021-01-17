Jiumaojiu’s Tai Er brand has been the quickest among its portfolio of five restaurant chains to recover from the pandemic. Photo: Handout Jiumaojiu’s Tai Er brand has been the quickest among its portfolio of five restaurant chains to recover from the pandemic. Photo: Handout
Guangzhou

Business /  Companies

Hong Kong-listed Chinese restaurant operator Jiumaojiu is betting on younger consumers for growth in 2021

  • Jiumaojiu plans to open 100 to 120 Tai Er restaurants popular with younger consumers, with a third of these in the Greater Bay Area
  • Company’s total revenue has recovered to near pre Covid-19 levels, CFO says

Topic |   Guangzhou
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Jan, 2021

