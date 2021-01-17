The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters
The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters

IPO

Business /  Companies

Tencent-backed app Kuaishou looks for more ways to monetise millions of users, trim losses after Hong Kong IPO gets go-head

  • Company says its profitability remained uncertain as it struggled to monetise its huge user base
  • Kuaishou’s losses amounted to 9.4 billion yuan in the first 11 months of 2020, down from 68 billion yuan in the first half, according to a stock exchange filing

Topic |   IPO
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:02pm, 17 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters
The Beijing-based company said it had 262 million daily active users as of September last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE