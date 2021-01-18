China’s demand for patient monitoring systems and ventilators will keep growing even with Covid-19 largely under control, Li says. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus China
China’s efforts to bolster health care system against future crises will see growth in demand for medical equipment outlive Covid-19 pandemic, says Mindray
- Government procurement programmes will keep orders high for the next couple of years, says company secretary of Mindray, China’s biggest producer of medical devices
- To meet demand for ventilators and patient monitoring systems, the company has redeployed workers from other production lines and added 1,000 new workers
Topic | Coronavirus China
China’s demand for patient monitoring systems and ventilators will keep growing even with Covid-19 largely under control, Li says. Photo: Xinhua