Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Autos
Business /  Companies

How did the world’s carmakers run out of chips? It took a year of bad planning, broken supply chain and ‘just-in-time’ gone awry

  • Chip makers say car companies’ preference for low inventories hurt their planning
  • Auto and part manufacturers say the supply chain is thrown into disarray as semiconductor makers drag their feet

Topic |   Autos
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:57pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality on April 20, 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE