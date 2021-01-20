A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

China EV battery race: Tesla’s rivals join NIO in efforts to achieve 1,000km driving range on single charge target

  • NIO was the first to put the 1,000km range on its ET7 sedan specification, to be fitted with a 150kWh solid-state battery when it goes into production in 2022
  • Chinese partners of General Motors, Toyota and Honda have also announced efforts to develop cutting-edge batteries that can go the distance

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:32pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
A view of the electric car assembly at Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing on November 19, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
READ FULL ARTICLE