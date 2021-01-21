The last listing by a Chinese company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock The last listing by a Chinese company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: what drove Chinese initial public offerings to stay away from Down Under since 2017?

  • Relations have frayed after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus
  • But even before tensions arose over the pandemic, Chinese companies were not opting for Australian listings because the market lacks liquidity

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30am, 21 Jan, 2021

