Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Burberry
Business /  Companies

Bright spots of China, Korea fail to lift Burberry’s global sales as coronavirus hits luxury shopping in Europe, America

  • The British fashion house’s revenues came to US$936.7 million in the third quarter of its fiscal year, down by 5 per cent
  • With shops still hobbled by social distancing measures across the globe, Burberry sees huge opportunity in digital sales growth, particularly in mainland China

Topic |   Burberry
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:04pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Burberry’s flagship store in Regent Street is closed during London’s tier-four restrictions. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE