China Mobile and two other Chinese telecommunications giants said they would seek to reverse their delistings from the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
China Telecom, China Mobile and Unicom apply to New York Stock Exchange to reverse delistings ordered by Donald Trump
- Request to review deslistings came as Joe Biden inaugurated as next US President
- NYSE delisted three of China’s biggest telecoms in response to executive order by former US President Donald Trump
