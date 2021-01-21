BYD’s e5 EVs seen in Santiago, Chile this month. The company’s net gains from the share placement will amount to about HK$29.8 billion. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese EV giant BYD seeks US$3.9 billion from Hong Kong stock placement
- Company plans to place 133 million new shares at HK$225, or a 7.8 per cent discount on the closing price on Wednesday of its current stock
- It will use the cash to replenish its working capital, repay interest bearing debt and invest in R&D
Topic | Electric cars
BYD’s e5 EVs seen in Santiago, Chile this month. The company’s net gains from the share placement will amount to about HK$29.8 billion. Photo: Xinhua