The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP
China’s retailers must expand online presence in wake of coronavirus to survive future ‘black swans’, says Chinese lifestyle goods chain Miniso
- Miniso says it will broaden its e-commerce presence at home and overseas, and launch new brands starting from online channels
- E-commerce operations accounted for 5 per cent of the company’s revenues in the first three quarters of 2020, up from less than 2 per cent a year earlier
Topic | E-commerce
The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP