The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP
The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP
E-commerce
Business /  Companies

China’s retailers must expand online presence in wake of coronavirus to survive future ‘black swans’, says Chinese lifestyle goods chain Miniso

  • Miniso says it will broaden its e-commerce presence at home and overseas, and launch new brands starting from online channels
  • E-commerce operations accounted for 5 per cent of the company’s revenues in the first three quarters of 2020, up from less than 2 per cent a year earlier

Topic |   E-commerce
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:30am, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP
The Guangzhou-based chain is known for its fashionable but affordable products ranging from household goods to cosmetics and food. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE