A visitor wearing a face mask walks past a logo for Chinese technology firm Tencent at their display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
Tencent is in talks with banks to borrow US$6 billion in Asia’s biggest syndicated loan for a Chinese firm since 2019
- Tencent’s five-year deal would pay an interest margin of 80 basis points over Libor and offer all-in pricing of 85 basis points, according to people fmiliar with the deal
- The proceeds are for general corporate purposes
Topic | Banking & Finance
