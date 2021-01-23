Video-streaming app Kuaishou is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken January 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Kuaishou’s US$10 billion IPO attracts BlackRock, Abu Dhabi, Canadian Pension Fund among 10 cornerstone investors
- Kuaishou plans to set aside almost US$2.5 billion of stock in its forthcoming IPO for about 10 cornerstone investors, according to people familiar with the plan
- BlackRock, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Capital Group, and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board are among the major funds in talks to buy the stock, people said
