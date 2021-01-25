A view of the Lujiazui business and financial district in Shanghai on 9 November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai’s legislative advisers urge city’s financial exchanges to merge and list to open the world’s second-largest market place
- Twenty delegates to the Shanghai People’s Political Consultative Conference (SPPCC) have called for the merger of the local stock and futures exchanges
- The delegates proposed the establishment of a holding group, under which the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), the China Financial Futures Exchange, various securities depository and clearing companies as well as an options exchange can be built
Topic | China stock market
