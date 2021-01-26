The logo of Alibaba Group seen at its office in Beijing on January 5, 2021. Photo: Reuters
WeChat’s value surpasses Ferrari as Covid-19 pandemic upends businesses and buoys technology brands from Apple to Tesla
- Tencent Holding’s WeChat saw the brand value of China’s dominant social networking app increase 25 per cent to US$67.9 billion in 10th spot overall, worth more than Ferrari
- China’s share of the world’s top 500 most expensive brands grew to 77, from 70, valued at a combined US$1.42 trillion, an increase of 20 per cent.
