Perfect Day has partnered with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch ‘Ice Age!’, an animal-free dairy ice cream. Photo: Handout Perfect Day has partnered with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch ‘Ice Age!’, an animal-free dairy ice cream. Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing-backed start-up Perfect Day launches Asia’s first animal-free dairy ice cream in Hong Kong

  • Perfect Day partners with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch vegan ice cream that uses whey protein developed by fermentation instead of animal protein
  • San Francisco-based Perfect Day has already partnered with several American brands to commercialise the non-animal protein in vegan ice creams

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021

