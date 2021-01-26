Perfect Day has partnered with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch ‘Ice Age!’, an animal-free dairy ice cream. Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing-backed start-up Perfect Day launches Asia’s first animal-free dairy ice cream in Hong Kong
- Perfect Day partners with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch vegan ice cream that uses whey protein developed by fermentation instead of animal protein
- San Francisco-based Perfect Day has already partnered with several American brands to commercialise the non-animal protein in vegan ice creams
Topic | Food and Drinks
Perfect Day has partnered with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch ‘Ice Age!’, an animal-free dairy ice cream. Photo: Handout