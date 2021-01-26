The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong
The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong
Business /  Companies

Bank of East Asia appoints retail loans chief to lead Greater Bay Area office to drive cross-border wealth management business

  • Hong Kong’s largest independent, family-run lender appoints former head of retail lending to drive the wealth management business in the Greater Bay Area
  • With 70 million people, Greater Bay Area houses a fifth of China’s high net worth households

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:10pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong
The Bank of East Asia (BEA) is seen in Central. 02JUN16 SCMP/Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE