Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
HNA Group
Business /  Companies

HNA’s key decision-making body leaves out Chen Feng’s name, signalling founder’s exit from China’s biggest asset buyer

  • Chen Feng is not listed in the newly elected Communist Party committee members at HNA Group
  • Gu Gang, executive chairman of the company, is the new party committee head

Topic |   HNA Group
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:03pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE