Chen Feng, then Chairman of HNA Group, during an interview in his office in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on 23 June 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
HNA’s key decision-making body leaves out Chen Feng’s name, signalling founder’s exit from China’s biggest asset buyer
- Chen Feng is not listed in the newly elected Communist Party committee members at HNA Group
- Gu Gang, executive chairman of the company, is the new party committee head
