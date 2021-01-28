Shanghai has set itself an ambitious GDP target of 6 per cent, after clocking 1.7 per cent growth last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai banks on big-ticket foreign direct investments to achieve ambitious growth and employment targets
- Mayor Gong Zheng says FDI projects would continue to be a major growth driver after inflows reach a record US$20.2 billion last year
- Shanghai has set a goal to achieve 6 per cent GDP growth and create 500,000 new jobs this year
