Global stocks tumble after a slew of weaker than expected corporate earnings from Samsung to Tesla following a record rally earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Global rout infects Hong Kong, China stocks as weak earnings from Samsung to Tesla unnerved traders after record runs
- Stock benchmarks in major Asia-Pacific markets tumble by more than 1 per cent after cautions on corporate earnings outlook
- The Fed keeps its policy rate unchanged without offering fresh monetary stimulus
Topic | Stocks
