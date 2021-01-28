Journalists gather around a Faraday Future FF 91 electric car during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 3, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Failed billionaire Jia Yueting’s electric car dream rekindled as Geely and other investors come to the rescue of Faraday Future
- Some 30 institutional investors from China, US and Europe are investing US$1 billion in Faraday Future founded by failed Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting
- Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, will merge and fund the production of the FF91 electric car
Topic | Electric cars
