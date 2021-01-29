China’s high-end consumer market is worth 1.53 trillion yuan (US$236.6 billion). Photo: Reuters
Online luxury retailer Mytheresa eyes China expansion with tailored shopping experience for wealthy consumers
- Getting fully attuned to Chinese consumer behaviour is the key to brand growth in the US$236.6 billion market, says CEO
- Mytheresa wil partially fund China expansion from the US$406.8 million it raised via IPO in New York this month
