China’s high-end consumer market is worth 1.53 trillion yuan (US$236.6 billion). Photo: Reuters China’s high-end consumer market is worth 1.53 trillion yuan (US$236.6 billion). Photo: Reuters
Online luxury retailer Mytheresa eyes China expansion with tailored shopping experience for wealthy consumers

  • Getting fully attuned to Chinese consumer behaviour is the key to brand growth in the US$236.6 billion market, says CEO
  • Mytheresa wil partially fund China expansion from the US$406.8 million it raised via IPO in New York this month

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:37pm, 29 Jan, 2021

