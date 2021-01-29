An HNA Group logo on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing on February 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group goes bankrupt as China’s largest asset buyer succumbs to loans after a decade-long shopping spree
- HNA Group had at least 1 trillion yuan (US$154.8 billion) of assets as recently as 2017, with at least 500 billion yuan of debt
- HNA Group would cooperate with the court’s review, push forward with the debt restructuring work and support the court to protect the legitimate rights and interests of creditors, the company said
Topic | HNA Group
