Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Evergrande’s property service unit pays US$233 million to buy a rival to meet target of increasing 2020 profit by 50 per cent
- Evergrande Property Services Group agreed to buy Ningbo Yatai Hotel Property Services for 1.5 billion yuan (US$233 million)
- Yatai would add 940 projects serving two million homeowners to Evergrande’s portfolio
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
