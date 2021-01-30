Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Companies

Evergrande’s property service unit pays US$233 million to buy a rival to meet target of increasing 2020 profit by 50 per cent

  • Evergrande Property Services Group agreed to buy Ningbo Yatai Hotel Property Services for 1.5 billion yuan (US$233 million)
  • Yatai would add 940 projects serving two million homeowners to Evergrande’s portfolio

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:19pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Aerial view of China Evergrande's housing project Emerald Bay under construction in Tuen Mun on May 13, 2020. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE