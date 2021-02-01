Investors are seen monitoring stock prices in a brokerage gallery in Shanghai in February 2019. The 78 per cent rise in the CSI 300 Index since 2018 leaves the market overstretched, BCA Research says. Photo: Xinhua
China’s A-share market fatigue has stock bulls praying for earnings salvation amid liquidity, valuation stress
- Gains in aggregate stock indices mask the narrowing breadth of rally as winners are concentrated among only a few sector leaders
- Record cash inflows into domestic mutual funds may sustain buying support for A-share market
Topic | Stocks
