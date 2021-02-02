Carson Block, founder and director of Muddy Waters, during a Bloomberg Television interview in Zurich on Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
In the ‘Reddit vs Wall Street’ battle, Muddy Waters sees a smokescreen of internecine warfare between hedge funds
- To Muddy Waters Capital’s Carson Block, the parabolic moves look less like the product of Reddit-driven retail orders than a short squeeze by hedge funds targeting other hedge funds
- The list of casualties in that fight is growing from the severely wounded, such as Melvin Capital Management and Maplelane Capital, to include funds run by firms ranging from David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital to Renaissance Technologies
