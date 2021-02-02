A health worker receives a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca in India last month. Photo: Reuters A health worker receives a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca in India last month. Photo: Reuters
A health worker receives a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca in India last month. Photo: Reuters
Global coronavirus vaccination programmes put Chinese syringe makers under tremendous pressure as orders mount

  • Companies like Zhejiang KangKang and Shandong Qiaosen are working round the clock and trying to expand production
  • Prices of syringes have more than tripled from 0.1 yuan (1.55 US cents) each before the outbreak to more than 0.3 yuan now

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 12:54pm, 2 Feb, 2021

