Impossible Burgers made from the company’s alternative meat patties. Photo: Handout
Impossible Foods cuts prices of soy-based meat for the second time in four weeks to make alternative meat affordable
- An Impossible Burger patty would retail for US$5.49, while a 12-ounce burger sells for US$6.99
- The company is encouraging 17,000 grocery stores, supermarkets and retailers in Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong to cut prices to “pass the savings to consumers as soon as possible”
Topic | Food and Drinks
Impossible Burgers made from the company’s alternative meat patties. Photo: Handout