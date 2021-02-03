A trader wipes his forehead at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on 16 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is the GameStop frenzy a Made-in-USA phenomenon, or can it be replicated in Asia’s stock markets?
- The 50 stocks that Robinhood Markets originally put on its restricted list had added US$276 billion in value from year-end to the height of the recent mania, before US$167 billion was wiped out in days as the trades reversed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
- GameStop tumbled 60 per cent on Tuesday, extending this week’s loss to 72 per cent.
Topic | Stocks
A trader wipes his forehead at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on 16 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE