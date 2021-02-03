Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup gives Chinese rare earth stocks an uneasy bounce as state of emergency raises supply squeeze concerns

  • Stocks in the rare earth industry get an unexpected boost as Myanmar coup creates supply risks in world’s third-biggest producer
  • China Rare Earth Holdings, Mineral and Metals Group soar this week with analysts questioning the strength of price rally

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 3:26pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
